Hazy sunshine on Friday ahead of a warm weekend on the Plains

An early morning cool front will bring a brief window of gusty north winds to Southern Colorado, with those 20-30 mph wind gusts expected to lessen by late this morning as surface winds turn more easterly. Our highs today will be slightly cooler because of the cold front, down around 3-6 degrees region-wide. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 80s to lower 90s. Highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will top out in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will be hazy, with areas of smoke on Friday due to those destructive wildfires burning in California.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Breezy north winds this morning will weaken and turn easterly this afternoon, with hazy sunshine and slightly above average highs for this 13th day of September.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 54. A modest cool down today will allow for a return to the upper 80s in Pueblo for at least one day before those 90s make a comeback this weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Hazy sunshine and dry skies on Friday, with our high on Friday slightly cooler than yesterday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 40. Warm, with hazy sunshine and areas of smoke. No rain is in our forecast in Teller County for at least the next 24-48 hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Hazy sunshine, along with areas of smoke will bring about moderate air quality to the Tri-Lakes area on Friday, with highs today topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Breezy northerly winds this morning will weaken this afternoon and shift more east and northeasterly, with dry skies and hazy sunshine on tap for our Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Haze, smoke and warm temperatures on Friday as air quality will be impacted due to smoke from wildfires burning in California and increased levels of ground layer ozone.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Our mountains will be dry, but hazy on Friday, with areas of smoke being transported into the state today from fires burning in California.

Extended outlook forecast:

Smoke should thin out across the Pikes Peak Region this weekend, with sunny skies and a warm up slated for our Saturday. Our high in Colorado Springs on Saturday will return to the middle 80s, with little change temperature wise here on Sunday.

Moisture will increase over the western half of the state this weekend, which will lead to Sunday afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. The Plains and I-25 corridor should stay dry, with only a small chance of a rogue shower in the Pikes Peak Region as we close out the weekend.

