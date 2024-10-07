Hazy sunshine Monday and warmer than average temperatures for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a roller coaster ride of temperatures this weekend and a cooler day on Sunday, the warmth will return to Southern Colorado today. Highs will be around 10 degrees warmer than on Sunday, with 70s and 80s on the Plains, and a mix of 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys.

The other story is going to be areas of smoke and haze, which can be blamed on large fires burning to our north in parts of Wyoming and Idaho.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 46. After a cooler high of 71 degrees on Sunday, temperatures will be hotter today as we'll see a return to the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 44. Hazy sunshine and heat, with our afternoon high more than 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Lower 80s, hazy sunshine and light winds, with uncharacteristically warm weather for the start of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 38. Chilly mornings and warm highs will make for another great day of weather in Teller County as our high this afternoon warm into the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. After a mild day Sunday, the warmth will return to our forecast today along with upper 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Hazy sunshine and above average highs this afternoon will give way to a clear and cool night, with 40s and lower 50s across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. No sign of fall for us for the start to the week, with Monday's forecast warm, dry and breezy on the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild and pleasant on Monday in the mountains and another day with great leaf peeping weather. Our highs this afternoon will warm into the 60s.

A dominant ridge of high pressure will keep us high and dry again this week. Daily highs in the Springs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s, with overnight lows expected to stay well above freezing from Colorado Springs to the eastern Plains.

The strong high-pressure system responsible for the warmth will also prevent any major storms from reaching Southern Colorado this week. Even into the upcoming weekend, our chances for rain and snow remain extremely low outside of a few mid-week showers in the mountains.

