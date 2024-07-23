Hazy skies trigger air quality concerns on Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Poor air quality continues to the big story this morning thanks to thick smoke and haze being generated by massive wildfires burning in Canada. Air quality will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups today in Colorado Springs, as well as a large part of Southern Colorado. Even if you're not sensitive to wildfire smoke, plan to shorten time in the outdoors today if possible by opting for a gym workout instead.

Highs will be on the up and up starting today. Temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the middle to upper 80s in the Pikes Peak Region, and lower 90s in Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 58. After spending the past two days in the 70s, highs will return to the 80s in Colorado Springs, with hazy and smoky sunshine this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. Hazy sunshine and dry skies, with rain not likely this afternoon in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 61. Warming up this afternoon, with hazy skies turning partly cloudy as more smoke filters into eastern Fremont County from large wildfires burning in Canada.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 47. Warm and hazy in Teller County, with a few rogue showers possible this afternoon over and near the higher terrain.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Sunshine and smoke will lead to another hazy day on Tuesday for Monument and the Tri-Lakes area. Air quality is likely to suffer, so avoid spending time outside if you're sensitive to the smoke.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. With a warm up of around 5-10 degrees from yesterday, we're looking at a hot, hazy and dry Tuesday on the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Moderate to thick smoke will keep our skies hazy this afternoon as highs today will top out in the upper 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Smoke won't be as thick in the mountains as the Plains and mountain valleys today, but still not great compared to a typical summer day. Other than the haze and smoke, we can't rule out a quick passing shower or two this afternoon near the higher terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

With the northerly flow persisting for at least the next 24-48 hours, we're not expecting any big changes to our forecast through at least Thursday. With hazy skies and a building ridge of high pressure, temperatures will warm, reaching the 90s in Colorado Springs by Wednesday, peaking in the lower to middle 90s from Thursday into Friday.

A large low-pressure system to our north will bring a change to our weather pattern starting on Friday. The northerly flow will turn more westerly, helping to push the smoke and haze off to our east. We're also expecting to see an increase in moisture, with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms returning to Southern Colorado by Friday and Saturday.

____

