Haze, smoke and additional thunderstorms in Southern Colorado on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Haze and smoke from wildfires burning across the Four Corners Region will have an easier time settling into Southern Colorado on Friday. This will come as high pressure sits across Arizona and old Mexico this morning. The smoke looks to be thickest this afternoon and evening, with some clearing towards daybreak Saturday.

Also rotating around high pressure will be more moisture and energy, which will allow for additional showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms will begin to form in the mountains around the lunch hour, with the potential for rain increasing along I-25 between 1-3 pm. Much like yesterday, we may see areas of heavy rain again today, which could lead to flooding in parts of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 54. As high pressure settles into the southwest late this week, the flow around the high will usher in smoke and haze into the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon while allowing for additional chances for rain and thunderstorms. With a continued threat for heavy rain, flooding will be possible in some areas.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Highs will remain below average on Friday as we're looking at the potential for additional showers and thunderstorms today in Pueblo County. Much like the Springs, we will see elevated levels of smoke and haze this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. It's been a busy week across Fremont County, and Friday's forecast should continue with these wetter trends. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon could bring some areas heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Another round of rain is likely this afternoon, with the possibility of any outdoor plans getting rained out for a few hours. Storms today could be on the strong to severe side.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. The heaviest rain on Thursday stayed just south of us, which gave us a day to dry out after flooding was reported back on Wednesday. On Friday, we'll see another shot of rain and thunderstorms, along with the potential for strong to severe storms.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Skies will turn hazy this afternoon and evening, with areas of smoke filtering into the Plains from our west. On the rain front, we can expect unsettled skies towards the afternoon and evening hours as another cluster of storms moves off of the mountains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After some fairly intense storms on Thursday, we're expecting another round of rain and thunderstorms in our forecast this afternoon. Anytime after 1 pm, storms will be possible today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Friday will be a busy one weather wise, with everything from another round of thunderstorms this afternoon to an increased chance of smoke and haze from wildfires burning to our west.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be hotter as highs climb into the middle 80s in Colorado Springs versus the lower 80s that we'll see today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of the weekend, with drier skies by Sunday. We'll also continue to see areas of smoke and haze this weekend across the Pikes Peak Region.

By Sunday, we're expecting drier air in Colorado Springs, with a high of around 87 degrees. Strong to severe thunderstorms will still be possible out on the eastern Plains. High pressure expanding into the Desert Southwest next week will take us from a stormy pattern to a hot one, with 90s in the Springs most of the first week of August.

____

