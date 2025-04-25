Have you been craving a cloudy, rainy, and cool Spring day? You're in luck

Tonight's Forecast:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect through 10 pm in SE Colorado. Thunderstorms are expected to be spotty tonight, but have the potential to be severe with hail, strong wind, and a low tornado risk. Storms may linger in the SE plains through about midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 56;

Mostly cloudy with periodic rain showers on Friday. It will be cooler than average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 60;

Friday will be much cooler with mostly cloudy conditions and periodic rain showers.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 57;

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 52;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with spotty rain showers possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 54;

It will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with periodic rain showers and a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/42; High: 57/63;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with spotty rain possible throughout the day and isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-70;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys. There is a chance of spotty rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, we will likely start with some clouds in the morning, followed by sunshine during the day. A few spotty thunderstorms are once again possible during the afternoon and evening. Sunday will be the warmer and drier day of the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

