Hanging onto summer heat on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average today. Some afternoon clouds and very spotty rain or virga showers are possible today. Virga showers mean rain that evaporates before reaching the ground.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. A warm and mostly sunny day. There is a slight chance of a spotty thunderstorm or virga shower today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 58. Hot today with some afternoon clouds and a breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 61. Toasty today with sunshine and a very low chance of an afternoon shower.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Warm with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. Warm today with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or virga shower today.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Mid to upper 90s for the plains today and likely dry with breezy conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 87/87; Low: 56/55. A warm and pleasant day with partly cloudy conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low to upper 70s for mountain valleys today with spotty afternoon showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly sunny and mild. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms for the week will be Wednesday. Temperatures over the next week will only vary by 1 or 2 degrees day by day.

