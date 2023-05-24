Hail and strong winds are expected in Colorado Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

The first half of the day will be cloudy and hazy but dry. Temperatures will be seasonal today. Then this afternoon and evening, thunderstorms will move from west to east through the region. There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorm within widespread general thunderstorms today. The main risks will be hail, wind gusts, and minor flooding. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Where to find the latest:

First Alert 5 Weather App | Hourly Forecast | Doppler Radar

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 50. Low clouds and still hazy from wildfire smoke this morning. The sun comes out late morning through early afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible between 1-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 53. Areas of fog this morning will clear out and we will have sunshine today and warm temperatures before thunderstorms take over this afternoon. The best chance of thunderstorms will be between 2-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 52. Partly to mostly cloudy today with thunderstorms likely between 1 and 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 40. Mostly cloudy today with thunderstorms likely from noon until 7 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70; Low: 46. Areas of fog this morning then the sun comes out before thunderstorms develop after 2 pm lingering through 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy today with the best chance of thunderstorms between 3-10 pm, with isolated storms lingering through midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 73/74; Low: 46/50. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a risk for severe thunderstorms between 2-9 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Showers and thunderstorms develop by noon today and will clear the mountains by 6 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday but will be a tad more hit or miss, still with the potential for isolated severe storms. Temperatures will remain warm and near average through the end of the week. The weekend is trending mostly dry with isolated mountain storms, with a slightly better chance for I-25 to see storms Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be warm this weekend in the 70s and 80s across the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.