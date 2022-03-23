Gusty winds Wednesday ahead of a much calmer stretch of weather

Tonight's Forecast:

Yesterday's storm is still bringing some impacts to Southern Colorado this evening in the form of strong northerly winds and fast-moving snow showers. Once the sun sets this evening, we should lose some of the energy helping to fuel this wintry weather and see a calmer night develop across the News 5 viewing. However, some of the models do keep strong gusts in play most of tonight in the mountains and across the Palmer Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 51; More sunshine and warmer temperatures on Wednesday, but that won't be the big story in the Pikes Peak Region. Instead, another burst of significant wind will crank up by late morning, with the potential for gusts to reach 50-60 mph across the Pikes Peak Region through the afternoon hours. A High Wind Watch will go into effect in El Paso County starting at 10 am.

KOAA weather A High Wind Watch will go into effect Wednesday at 10 am for parts of Southern Colorado

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 57; While upper 50s will return to our forecast on Wednesday, the bigger story will be the potential for damaging wind gusts to impact the forecast during the day. A High Wind Watch will go into effect at 10 am, and continue until 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 57; Even though Fremont County is not included in tomorrow's High Wind Watch, our forecast on Wednesday will still be windy. Peak gusts in the Canon City area will have the potential to top out near 40-45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 42; A little less windy Wednesday morning before a third and final surge of wind hits Teller County beginning by 10-11 am. Peak gusts tomorrow could reach as high as 45-55 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; We'll see one more final push of big wind on Wednesday, and it could be the strongest of the week for the Palmer Divide. A High Wind Watch will go into effect at 10 am, with the potential for 50-60 mph gusts through late tomorrow afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Windy, windy, windy! These three words can be best sum up our forecast on Wednesday across the Plains, where 45-55 mph gusts can be expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Blustery and cold on Wednesday, although a little bit warmer than today. The big story will be the potential for big gusts of wind to top 50 mph throughout the late morning and afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; After tonight's snowfall comes to an end, spring sunshine will make a triumphant return to our forecast on Wednesday. The downside to an otherwise sunny day will be the wind, with 40-50 mph gusts likely across the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

After several days of wintry and unsettled weather, spring-fever will come Marching back into our forecast late this week, with sunshine and much warmer highs. A strengthening ridge of high pressure will peak this weekend, delivering a nice stretch of even warmer temperatures for the final weekend of March. With 70s for the Pikes Peak Region from Saturday to next Monday, and 80s for Pueblo, this is likely to be the warmest weather that we've seen so far this year.

