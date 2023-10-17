Gusty Wednesday cold front drops temperatures back to normal

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear, calm, and cool. Close to sunrise on Wednesday, a cold front will blow into southern Colorado bringing a quick burst of N wind gusting 20-30 mph. This will be a dry cold front.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Windy in the morning with northerly gusts 20-30 mph, calming down and turning easterly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny on Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Breezy on Wednesday morning with northerly winds gusting to 20-25 mph, then the winds will turn out of the east during the afternoon. It will be sunny and dry on Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

A bit cooler on Wednesday with sunshine. Wind will be from the WNW in the morning then from the E in the afternoon, around 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Breezy winds during the day in Teller County from the WNW around 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with gusty winds in the morning from the north as high as 20-30 mph, then the winds calm down during the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Gusty northerly winds early in the morning from the north around 20-30 mph, bringing in cooler temperatures. It will be a sunny day with winds calming down in the afternoon and turning out of an easterly direction.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Breezy on Wednesday with a weak cold front in the morning, which knocks down temperatures back to normal. The day will be sunny and dry.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Mostly sunny with breezy winds from the WNW at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The cooling effects of Wednesday's front do not last long. High pressure returns on Thursday and temperatures begin to creep back up. Highs will be in the 70s through the end of the week and the weekend with dry and sunny skies.

