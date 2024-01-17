Gusty & warmer Wednesday, with 40s & 50s for daytime highs

Today’s Forecast:

What a difference a day makes as we finally say goodbye to the Arctic air, and welcome back some 40s and 50s to Southern Colorado this afternoon. Part of the reason for the warmth today is some energy moving into the state. Snow will return to the mountains this afternoon, but with a W-E flow aloft, the Plains will see dry skies due to the downslope flow. Area wide, wind gusts will be around 20-40 mph, with stronger gusts in the mountains, Wet Mountain Valley and Arkansas River Valley this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 22. After getting to close to the freezing mark on Tuesday, our high today will far exceed that, topping out in the lower 50s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 19. We'll see a much warmer day today compared to the past few afternoons, but with the warm weather will come some windy weather. Peak gusts today will range from 30-40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. Warmer and windy on Wednesday, with highs in the 50s this afternoon and peak wind gusts up around 35-45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 20. A windy and much more mild day for Teller County. While snow isn't likely region-wide, wind gusts today in Woodland Park could top 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A mild for January day will feature partly cloudy skies and gusty winds, with peak afternoon gusts up around 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Cold air from the past week and weekend has lingered this morning over the Plains, but should slowly erode away through the afternoon hours, with highs today climbing into the 40s and lower 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Windy and warmer today, with peak gusts up around 50 mph in Huerfano County, and 40-45 mph for Las Animas County.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. Our next storm will spread gusty winds into the high country today, and snow. Heaviest accumulations will occur from Highway 50 northward, where many Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect this morning. For the Wets and Sangres, snow isn't expected to be that widespread as today's storm tracks to far north.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's forecast will be a tricky one as our next cold front will drop into the Pikes Peak Region. Right now, it looks like the cold front will push through our area around the lunch hour, which should give us enough time to reach our daytime high of 47 degrees. You'll feel the front once it passes through as afternoon temperatures will cool pretty quickly, and along with the cool down, we'll see also northerly wind gusts around 20-30 mph.

Behind the front, Friday will be cold. Our Friday morning low will be in the single digits, with our high that afternoon only in the 20s. Cool weather will linger on Saturday before we see a return to the 50s on Sunday.

