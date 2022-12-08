Gusty on Thursday with mild temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and cold tonight across the majority of southern Colorado. The southern San Luis Valley and southern Sangre De Cristos will see a chance of light snow showers tonight.

On Thursday a RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect from 11 am to 5 pm for Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, central and eastern Las Animas, Otero, Crowley, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa, and Baca counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 52; Mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday. Wind will be from the WNW sustained 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 59; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Mostly clear on Thursday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55; Mostly sunny on Thursday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 44; Sunny on Thursday with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 45; Mostly sunny on Thursday with WNW wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Windy and dry on Thursday with winds from the west gusting to 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/28; High: 47/53; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Gusty and dry weather on Thursday with W wind 20-25 mph gusting to 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s; Some spotty light snow showers are possible in mountain valleys overnight, with less than an inch of accumulation. Thursday becomes gusty and sunny with W wind 20-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures cool slightly Friday to seasonable levels with clear and breezy conditions. The weekend starts seasonable with 40s and 50s and sunshine, very similar to Friday. Sunday will be breezy with a nice warm-up to the 50s and 60s. Our next strong cold front moves in Monday night bringing temperatures down to the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. We are watching snow potential for the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday.

