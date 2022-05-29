Gusty on Sunday with fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from 11 am to 9 pm for the San Luis Valley, I-25 corridor, Fremont county, and the eastern plains.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday because of a cold front that moved through this morning. This front brings some high elevation mountain showers and possible virga (evaporating rain) to the lower elevations. It will be a gusty day in southern Colorado and dry enough to prompt red flag warnings. Lightning may spark fires in the mountains today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 44. Mostly sunny today with SW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Afternoon virga showers or sprinkles are possible which will enhance wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 49. Mostly sunny with SW wind 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 48. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm today, which will enhance wind gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 36. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind will be out of the SW at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 75; Low: 41. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon. WSW wind will be sustained 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy conditions today. SW wind 15 mph gusting to 35 mph. There is a slight chance of virga showers or light spotty rain this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/82; Low: 46/46. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind 20 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunny to start with increasing clouds and a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW 15-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph today

Extended outlook forecast:

A Fire Weather Watch is in place on Monday for the same locations that the Red Flag Warning covers today. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Monday compared to this afternoon, but the winds will be just a gusty. Then higher humidity, temperatures in the 60s, and spotty thunderstorms are possible from Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures warm through the end of the week, back to the 70s and 80s by Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

