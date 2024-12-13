Gusty Friday with seasonable temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

A nice end to the week - but with some notable breezes this afternoon. A weak front is located over the Front Range mountains this morning, and we'll be watching it move east this afternoon as upper level energy arrives from the west. This energy and strong upper level winds will lead to widespread significant afternoon wind gusts. The strongest gusts will be in the southern mountains, where some wind gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range are possible this morning. In the afternoon, the I-25 corridor will get in on the action with gusts of 30-40 mph at times. Make sure any holiday decorations are securely anchored down at your home. Other than that, a mainly sunny Friday is in store - with some snow showers for our friends in the northern and western mountains (something to keep in mind if you're headed that direction today). Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 21.

Mostly sunny but breezy, with breezes increasing this afternoon. West winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph in the afternoon. Make sure holiday decorations, particularly inflatable decorations, are secure.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 22.

You'll be feeling the breeze today in the Steel City! Morning winds of 5-10 mph out of the west cranking up to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with mild highs.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 25.

Lots of sunshine headed for your sky today but it sure will be gusty. West winds this afternoon from 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times. Slightly cooler highs compared to yesterday but still fine for some holiday shopping.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 15.

Sunny and gusty! Expect afternoon winds of 15-30 mph from the west, with gusts to 45 mph. Secure the inflatable and lightweight holiday decorations. Other than that, nice end to the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny and nice - but slightly cooler than yesterday. West winds at 10-20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun with south winds at 5-10 mph, and highs similar to yesterday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 46/51; Low: 24/22.

Windy! West winds at 10-20 mph in the morning, and 20-30 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 55-60 mph. Secure outdoor decorations! Plenty of sunshine though.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Windy, particularly in the Sangre de Cristo range. West winds at 20-35 mph, gusting to 60 mph at times, mainly during the morning, and to 50 mph during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Several weak systems will bring breezes and minor temperature changes but not much else over the next several days in southern Colorado. The weekend looks mild - with highs in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday with mainly sunny skies. Sunday will be another breezy day with wind gusts of 25-35 mph during the afternoon, with a cold front during the afternoon leading to a cooldown Monday back to the mid-40s. A third and final system arriving Tuesday brings the best shot for a few snow showers. Impacts look limited. For skiers, each of these systems will bring some light snow to our ski resorts - with a few new inches of powder through the weekend.

