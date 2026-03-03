Gusty cold front on Tuesday brings spotty evening showers

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be breezy tonight, with gusts of 15-20 mph in the plains, and up to 30 mph in the mountains. Temperatures will be very mild, with many spots remaining above average.

Tuesday fire danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect on Tuesday from 11 am until 5 pm for eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County, including Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 56;

It will be gusty with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with a chance of spotty rain showers in the mid-afternoon to the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

It will be gusty with NNW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. It will be mostly sunny with a chance of spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 65;

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of spotty rain in the late afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 47;

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon and evening, totaling a dusting up to 3 inches. Wind will be out of the NW at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 49;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and early evening. Wind will be out of the N at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s;

It will be gusty on Tuesday with N wind at 10-20 mph gusting 30-35 mph. It will be partly cloudy and cooler, and likely dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/45; High: 63/70;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. Wind will be gusty out of the NNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 40s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be dry for the first half of the day, with spotty snow showers above 8,000 feet during the afternoon and evening. A dusting to an inch or two is possible for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures warm back up again Wednesday into Thursday with 50s to 70s across the region. Fire danger may return on Thursday as winds become breezy. The next cold front arrives on Friday, cooling us back down to seasonable temperatures. There is a chance of a wintry mix and snow showers on Friday, favoring the afternoon. They should be light enough for low impact on the day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.