Gusty and warm on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be unseasonably warm with continued downsloping westerly breezes. The sky will be mostly clear overnight.

Fire Danger Tuesday:

A red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for high fire danger in Pueblo, Otero, eastern Huerfano, and eastern Las Animas Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 75;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 78;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm. Sunny on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 76;

Sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;

Sunny on Tuesday with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 68;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm for Otero and eastern Las Animas Counties. Winds will be from the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/44; High: 73/76;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm. Sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning a cold front will sweep through southern Colorado. This will drop temperatures to the 50s on Wednesday. Rain and snow showers will move into Colorado Springs in the early evening on Wednesday, transitioning to snow overnight and tapering off Thursday afternoon. Right now, it looks like about 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected in Colorado Springs. Thursday temperatures will be in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Snow Forecast through Thursday afternoon:

