Gusty and cold with light snow Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be cold with increasing clouds. Winds will be relatively calm until a cold front moves through early Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 28;

Blustery on Thursday with N wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Light snow is possible from 1-6 pm. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 34;

Mostly cloudy with blustery N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Light snow is possible between 1-7 pm. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 33;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Light snow showers are possible between noon-7 pm. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 22;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Snow showers are possible between about noon - 5 pm. Accumulations will be an inch or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 23;

A blustery cold front on Thursday will bring N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Light snow showers are possible between 1 - 6 pm. Accumulations will be an inch or less.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s/30s;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with blustery N wind sustained from 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19/19; High: 30/34;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with NNW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Snow showers are possible between 2 - 9 pm. Trinidad may see between 1-3 inches, and Walsenburg may see up to an inch of snow.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 20s;

Mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Thursday. Light snow showers are possible for the mountain valleys. See expected snow totals for Thursday below.

Snow totals expected Thursday, January 11, 2024:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.