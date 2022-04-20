Guess what? More fire danger today

Today’s Forecast:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 pm for SAN LUIS VALLEY, THE SANGRE DE CRISTO AND WET MOUNTAINS, FREMONT, TELLER, EL PASO, PUEBLO, AND HUERFANO COUNTIES. Winds will gust 30-40 mph and humidity will drop below 15% today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 42. Sunny with WNW wind 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 44. Sunny with SW wind 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 41. Clear sky with W wind 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 35. Mostly sunny with W wind 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny today with low 70s with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Gusty winds this morning gusting to 35 mph then breezy winds this afternoon gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/78; Low: 40/43. Warm and gusty today with W wind 15 mph gusting up to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and gusty today with W wind 15 mph gusting 30-40 mph during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will be slightly lower on Thursday, with fire weather watches in place for the San Luis Valley, Sangre De Cristos, and Wet Mountains. Friday will be hot with record heat likely, with extreme fire danger in southern Colorado.

____

