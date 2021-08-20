Great weather ahead Friday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon should be dry and mostly sunny in southern Colorado with temperatures right on average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 84; Low: 54. Seasonable and sunny today.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 57. Sunny with light winds Friday.

CANON CITY: High: 87; Low: 54. Mostly sunny with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 74; Low: 45. Sunny and a bit cooler today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Comfortable in the upper-70s to low 80s with sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Feeling like summer still, with sunshine and heat.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s and sunny Friday.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Chilly morning then likely to be a dry day with mostly sunny sky conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be yet a few more degrees cooler with mostly 70s and 80s outside. There is a slight chance of showers Saturday for the mountains and I-25. Temperatures rise by 10 degrees on Sunday with more 90s expected. The weekend will be dry and sunny.

