Gorgeous weather Sunday thanks to a modest cool down

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will bring some gusty northerly breezes to Southern Colorado overnight tonight, with occasional gusts from 20-30 mph. By Sunday morning, we'll be left with chilly, fall-like temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 74; A nice cool down Sunday will bring a more seasonal day to the Pikes Peak Region, with highs expected to warm into the lower to middle 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 78; We can expected around 10 degrees of cooling on Sunday for the Steel City, which should be enough to bring highs back down to the upper 70s to close out the weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 76; A sunny and mild end to the weekend as the Harvest Festival will continue in Canon City at the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68; Chilly morning temperatures in the upper 30s will give way to a sunny and cooler end to the weekend as the high in Woodland Park looks to warm into the upper 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; A clear and crisp morning will give way to sunshine, and mix of 60s and 70s by Sunday afternoon afternoon along the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; After a warm one today, temperatures on Sunday will be around 5-10 degrees cooler, leaving us with a picture perfect end to the weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; We can expect a near perfect combination of sunshine and fall-like temperatures on Sunday, with highs warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Lovely weather for the mountains on Sunday, with blue skies and comfortable high temperatures all across the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will provide a healthy amount of warming as temperatures look to rebound Monday, with a dry start to the week as well. By Tuesday, sub-tropical moisture to our south will begin to filter back into the state. Mountain areas look pretty wet by Tuesday afternoon, with some scattered showers also possible along the I-25 corridor. Tuesday, along with Friday, looks to be our best chances for rain across the Plains. Otherwise, the forecast next week will be warm and mainly dry for areas east of the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.