Gorgeous weather returns late this week, with drying skies and warming highs

Today’s Forecast:

Weak northerly flow following this week's significant spring storm will allow for a modest warm-up today, with highs returning to the 60s and lower 70s on the Plains, and the 50s to lower 60s in the mountains and mountain valleys. Leftover moisture and some weak instability will bring a few spotty showers to the high country this afternoon. With northerly flow in place, showers aren't expected to reach I-25 or the eastern Plains today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 40. Mild sunshine will return to the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday. We'll see increasing clouds this afternoon, with a slight chance of a shower for areas west of the interstate.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 42. Mostly sunny, mild and dry on Thursday, with our highs today about 5 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 42. After a really wet and unsettled start to the first full week of May, sunshine will return today, allowing for highs to climb into the middle 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 31. Snowmelt sunshine will return to Teller County today, with highs expected to climb well into the 50s this afternoon. Highs tomorrow will return to the 60s for the first time this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Warming highs and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow for a gorgeous Thursday as we transition to a drier pattern in northern El Paso County late this week.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Drying skies late this week will come courtesy of a building ridge of high pressure. This high pressure system will allow for a return to near average highs today in the 60s and very low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine and seasonably mild highs will give way to a Friday and weekend warm-up as high pressure commands control of our forecast in the extended period.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Bright skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds and the potential for spotty to scattered rain and showers in the mountains this afternoon. Showers will move from north to south today, and should diminish by sunset.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure strengthens and builds towards the Four Corners Region from the Desert SW on Friday, highs will return to the 70s in the Springs and Pueblo by Friday and Saturday. A few more showers that form in the mountains on Friday will have a slight chance of reaching us here in Colorado Springs by the afternoon or early evening. Canon City and Woodland Park could also see a shower tomorrow. Pueblo should remain dry.

By Mother's Day, we're looking at 70s and 80s on the Plains, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Early next week, we'll see widespread 80s in our forecast, driven by SW wind gusts each afternoon to 30 mph. These downslope winds will keep our forecast dry through at least the middle of the week.

