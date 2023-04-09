Gorgeous spring conditions Monday ahead of record breaking mid-week heat

Tonight's Forecast:

After a mild, mellow and just plain gorgeous Easter Sunday, we're looking at a pretty comfortable evening for Southern Colorado. With light winds and clear skies, overnight temperatures will cool down to the 20s and 30s, making for a chilly start to our Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 73; Monday's forecast will be nothing short of spectacular! With lows in the 30s and highs in the 70s, make sure to layer up when leaving the house for work or school.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 78; With sunshine, light southerly breezes and upper 70s for daytime highs, the work week looks to start out with some amazing weather for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 75; A warm and wonderful start to the week will give way to our first real taste of heat this year by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 65; After starting the day in the lower 30s, a mild and sunny afternoon will follow as temperatures top out in the mid 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; There's nothing wrong with this forecast! After snow last week, sunshine and upper 60s to lower 70s sounds like a perfect start to the week.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; After a mild weekend, temperatures will begin to soar on Monday as high pressure brings a warm stretch of weather to the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; As if the weekend wasn't nice enough, it looks like we'll be on a roll as Mother Nature brings us some fantastic weather to start the week.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; Monday will be warm and super nice across the mountains. No strong winds, no snow and plenty of sunshine to enjoy!

Extended outlook forecast:

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will move across Colorado this week, and it will bring some serious heat to our forecast. Now this is all relative considering the time of the year, but from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Plains will see daytime highs in the 80s and 90s. It will be warm enough that records are likely to fall across the region.

KOAA weather The potential for record heat this week will be highest from Tuesday to Wednesday

Along with the heat will come the potential for stronger wind gusts around the middle of the week, which does bring about the risk of high fire danger to the Plains. Dry weather most of the week will then give way to our next rain and snow maker that moves in Friday night. Showers will continue into Saturday, with the far out model trends showing the potential for a pretty good soaker for some areas.

