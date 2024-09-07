Gorgeous late summer weather is in store this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and calm overnight with near-average low temperatures. You may need a jacket early Saturday morning, and then it's t-shirt weather in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

Sunny in the morning with a few clouds and a low chance of rain in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

Cool and sunny in the morning with a quick warm-up to a near-average high temperature. A few clouds will move in during the afternoon and a low chance of a shower.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 86;

It will be a sunny start to the weekend, with clouds increasing in the afternoon and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 75;

Sunny in the morning with a few clouds in the afternoon and a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Monument will be sunny and cool in the morning with afternoon clouds and warmth. There is a low chance of a spotty afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

It will be a sunny Saturday in the plains with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/51; High: 82/84;

Saturday will start cool with sunshine. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there is a chance of a spotty afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountain valleys will start cool in the upper 30s to mid-40s and rise to the low 70s to low 80s. There will likely be spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.\

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer and the sky will be mostly sunny. Again, a few spotty showers are possible in the mountains.

