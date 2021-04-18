Gorgeous end to the weekend for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This morning's cold and frosty start will give way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon. Most of the forecast area will remain dry today, but we can't rule out a few spotty rain and snow showers over the mountains this afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 54; Low: 30. A much better day today compared to how the weekend started. Sunshine early will give way to a few clouds by the afternoon, but our forecast should stay dry.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 30. Sunny and mild this afternoon, with highs around 15 degrees warmer than what we saw on Saturday.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 33. A mild mix of sun and clouds for Canon City on Sunday, with temperatures warming quite a bit from the cold on Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 44; Low: 24. After a really cold and unsettled Saturday, we'll see a warmer and sunnier day today with mid 40s for daytime highs.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. More sun than clouds across the Palmer Divide today with last week's snow melting away thanks to highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon across the Plains, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly morning temperatures will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon. Highs will warm into the 50s.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon. A disturbance moving through New Mexico could spread a few rain or snow showers and isolated thunderstorms into the mountains during the afternoon hours.

Extended Outlook:

The work week will start out warm before a powerful cold front comes barreling into Southern Colorado Monday afternoon and evening. Strong winds and a chance of thunderstorms will be possible as the front rolls through. Behind the front, rain is expected to change to snow around sunset, with periods of snow into Tuesday morning. Snow totals across the Palmer Divide and Teller County are expected to range between 2-6", with amounts closer to 1-4" for Colorado Springs. This storm could lead to some pretty big travel delays Tuesday morning, with another weak disturbance expected to cross the area on Wednesday.

