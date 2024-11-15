Gorgeous day Friday will translate into a mixed bag of temperatures this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After warming into the 60s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly cooler. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the 40s and lower 50s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with a mix of 40s, 50s and lower 60s on the Plains.

Energy coming out of the southwest will lead to increasing wind for the higher terrain today, with peak SW wind gusts around 30-40 mph. Here on the Plains, we shouldn't see much wind, but may see a few additional clouds this afternoon compared to yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 29. A modest cool down on Friday for the Pikes Peak Region will drop highs from the lower 60s to the middle 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 24. Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler, but pretty close to average for this time of the year. Overall, a nice end to the week for the Steel City!

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 33. One more day in the 60s in Canon City before a return to highs in the 50s this weekend ahead of some bigger changes next week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 23. Mild on Friday, but turning gusty by the afternoon, with SW winds gusting to around 30 mph in the Woodland Park area.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Friday will bring us a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with highs warming comfortably in the 40s and 60s this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Still a mixed bag temperature wise as areas with persistent snowpack will only warm into the 40s again this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild and breezy on Friday, with peak wind gusts around 30 mph. Stronger gusts will begin to develop tonight, with some overnight gusts approaching 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A chilly and gusty day for the high country, with the wind strengthening this afternoon and peak SW wind gusts around 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cold front moving west to east across the state on Saturday will bring some breezy conditions to the Plains, and wind and light snow to the mountains. Our high in Colorado Springs will top out in the middle 50s Saturday before cooling down to the upper 40s on Sunday. Both days will feature dry skies.

The first in a series of storms will miss the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, with rain expected out towards the Colorado-Kansas border. A second, colder system will move into the state on Tuesday, with snow showers for Colorado Springs and highs in the 30s. An early estimate for snow totals is around 1-3" for the Colorado Springs area.

____

