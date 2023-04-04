Goodbye fire danger, hello snow showers and colder temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Wild weather today with varying conditions depending upon what side of the cold front you were on. South of the front, we've been dealing with strong downslope winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger. All current High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings for areas along and south of Highway 50 will expire early this evening.

North of the front it's been cold today, with occasional snow showers. The cold front is expected to pass through the southeast Plains before midnight, with scattered snow showers possible region-wide. Most accumulations will occur up towards Teller County, the Palmer Divide and the Pikes Peak Region. In these areas, a few inches of accumulation will be possible, mainly on grassy surfaces.

KOAA weather Snow forecast through early Wednesday morning

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 39; A sunny and cold start to the morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, and the potential for some snow flurries. Snow showers during the evening hours could bring another light dusting to the city, with up to 1" of accumulation on the north side of town.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 45; After days of high fire danger, we'll see a big change in the weather pattern on Tuesday. It will be cold, it will be breezy, and there could even be a few flurries by Wednesday night.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 45; Dry and cold conditions Wednesday morning will turn to a mostly cloudy afternoon as some weak energy moves off of the mountains and into Canon City. While heavy, widespread snow is not expected, a few light snow showers could develop by Wednesday evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 32; Tonight's snowfall cold result in some slick and icy conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. However by that time, sky conditions will be clear. Another wave of moisture will bring back the potential for snow by the afternoon and evening hours, with another 1-2" of accumulation possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; A few inches of snowfall will be possible through late tonight, with clearing skies and cold temperatures left behind by Wednesday morning. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, the potential for a second round of snow will be possible, with another 1-2" of accumulation.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; After another day of high winds and high fire danger, we'll see the potential for snow tonight, and a much colder day on Wednesday. After tonight's snow showers, snow is not likely to return to the eastern Plains on Wednesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Finally after days of warm and windy weather, our forecast will turn much colder over the next 24-48 hours. After a few light snow showers tonight (totals under 1"), Wednesday's forecast will turn dry, partly cloudy and much colder.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s; Cold and snowy tonight, with up to 1" of accumulation. Dry skies are likely on Wednesday in the southern Sangres and Wets, with the northern Sangres possibly seeing some light afternoon snow showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Wednesday's big chill, warming highs will be the big weather story through the rest of the week and weekend. After warmer, but chilly highs on Thursday, temperatures will be nice and pleasant by Friday. Your Easter weekend will be warm and breezy at times, but the wind shouldn't be strong enough to warrant widespread Red Flag Warnings.

Further warming will develop into early next week under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure. With the warmest air of the year, we're looking at widespread 70s and 80s for the Plains. This type of pattern could even allow for a few lower 90s in the lower Arkansas River Valley.

