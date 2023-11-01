Goodbye Arctic air, hello November warmth

Today’s Forecast:

After a few days in the 30s and 40s, our daytime highs this afternoon in Southern Colorado will warm all the way into the 50s and 60s. A few fair weather clouds will be present today, but rain or snow is not expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 31. Other than a few fair weather clouds, the first day of November will be a good one for the Pikes Peak Region as we can expect light winds and much warmer highs this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 28. After a cold start to the week, highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side, topping out in the middle 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 32. Instead of Novem-brrr, how about lower 60s in Canon City for the first day of the month! Winds this afternoon be from the west at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, we'll see a warmer day on Wednesday in Teller County. Winds will be from the west at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. The first day of November will be gorgeous, with partly cloudy skies, light breezes and mild highs for northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Lingering cold this morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon as highs today climb into the middle and upper 60s across the Plains of Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. After our first taste of winter, highs will warm to near average this afternoon, with further warming expected late this week.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. A mix of sun and clouds will compliment nicely our warmer temperatures today, with highs in the mountains topping out in the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will bring a dry and mellow stretch of weather to Southern Colorado late this week. Highs will continue to climb each afternoon, topping out in the 60s and 70s on Friday. A slight cool down will follow Saturday followed by a breezy and warmer Sunday. Looking ahead to next week...a notably dry weather pattern will remain in place until possibly late next week or next weekend.

