Gloomy weather Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado will be cool and cloudy all day long with periodic rain showers. Tonight remains mostly cloudy with areas of fog by Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 44. Cool, cloudy with drizzle all day. A taste of fall weather!

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 46. Overcast and chilly today with off and on light rain.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 49. Cool and cloudy with drizzle and light rain today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 36. A chilly and overcast day with periodic light rain.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 53; Low: 39. A chilly day with low clouds and drizzle.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. Mid to upper 50s for the plains with clouds and drizzle.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/60; Low: 45/46. A cool and cloudy day with periodic showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s-70s; Low: 30s/40s. Much of the mountain valleys will be cool and cloudy like everyone else. But, the San Luis Valley will be sunny and warmer, sheltered from the cool air further east.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday starts with clouds and then becomes sunny and dry. Sunday's temperatures will return to the 70s. Then seasonable temperatures return next week, with 70s in the mountains and 80s to 90s in the plains with sunshine. The next chance of thunderstorms returns Wednesday, favoring the mountains.

