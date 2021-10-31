Gloomy and spooky Halloween forecast

Today’s Forecast:

The sky will be overcast today in the plains and partly cloudy in the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 28. It will be overcast today with a chance of light drizzle around dinner time.

PUEBLO: High: 50; Low: 29. Cool and cloudy today with very little sunshine and a cool breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 51; Low: 35. Chilly and cloudy today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 31. Cooler today, but not as drastic as lower elevations. Expect to stay cloudy today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Low to mid 40s with clouds and a slight chance of brief drizzle and flurries around dinner time.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Low 50s with mostly cloudy conditions today and a cool breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Low 50s with mostly cloudy conditions today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. The cold dense air in the plains will not make it into the mountains quite yet, but temperatures will be cooler thanks to cloud cover.

Extended Outlook:

The cooler weather in the 40s and 50s stick around for the majority of next week. Monday will be cloudy and cool once again. Tuesday evening mountain snow and rain in the plains will move in and transition to a rain-snow mix on Wednesday above 6,000 feet.

