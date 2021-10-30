Ghosts and ghouls will want to layer up on Halloween

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will drop into our forecast early this evening, and immediately behind it, changes will be slow to develop at first. Then after midnight, clouds will increase with the potential for patchy drizzle by Sunday morning for areas along and north of Highway 50.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 33; High: 44. Clouds will linger most of the day on Halloween, with the potential for early morning drizzle, and a few rain or snow showers by Sunday evening. Make sure those trick-or-treating are dressed for the cold.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 48. Cold and cloudy on Halloween. By Sunday evening, a few light rain showers or patchy drizzle will be possible.

CANON CITY: Low: 36; High: 48. Cloudy skies and much cooler highs for our Halloween. Patchy morning drizzle will be possible, with an additional chance for some light drizzle or rain showers Sunday evening.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 40. Compared to what we saw today, Halloween will be cloudy and much colder. Damp skies early could give way to a few passing light snow showers by Sunday evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 30s/40s. Bundle up this year for a ghoulish and bone chilling Halloween. In addition to the clouds, a few passing snow showers will be possible by Sunday evening along and near the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. We'll see a much cooler and cloudier day as we close out the weekend and October with below average highs. While not much precipitation is expected, a few passing evening showers may develop along and north of Highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. More clouds than sunshine on Halloween for the southern I-25 corridor, with generally dry skies on tap through Sunday evening.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. The mountains may squeeze in a little sunshine on Halloween, otherwise, we're expecting generally dry skies and cool highs, with a few isolated snow showers during the evening hours near the Sawatch and Rampart Ranges.

Extended Outlook:

A series of disturbances will keep enough moisture around early next week that we should see periods of drizzle, as well as some light rain and/or snow showers. For now, it looks like Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening will be our best chances for precipitation, but model consensus isn't super tight at this point. Regardless of timing, impacts appear to be fairly minimal as accumulations should be fairly light. Temperatures will be below average through mid-week before a nice warm-up follows heading into next weekend.

