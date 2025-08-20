Getting toasty this week in Colorado before a drastic pattern change starting this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be mild tonight, near average for this time of year. It will be mostly clear overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

It will be a warm Wednesday, about 6 degrees above average. It should be mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 96;

It will be hot and mostly sunny on Wednesday, about 6 degrees above average. The wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny with hot temperatures on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

It will be very warm on Wednesday with afternoon clouds and a spot rain shower possible. Wind will be out of the S at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

It will be mostly sunny and likely dry on Wednesday with SE wind a t5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The plains will be mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be a light breeze from the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/58; High: 89/89;

It will be mostly sunny and likely dry on Wednesday with warm temperatures and a light breeze from the S at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny in the morning, then warming up quickly. The afternoon will bring extra clouds with spotty rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, temperatures will peak for this week at about 10 degrees above average. It is expected to be a dry day for the majority of southern Colorado.

From Friday onward, temperatures will fall a couple of degrees each day, and storm chances will increase. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, especially between Sunday to Wednesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

