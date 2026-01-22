Get your errands done on Thursday before bitter cold and snow arrive on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will definitely be cold tonight across southern Colorado. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 41;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5-10 mph. It will be a couple of degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 42;

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average on Thursday. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 42;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with variable wind at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 42;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 40s;

The plains will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the low to upper 40s. Wind will be out of the E at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/23; High: 48/50;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20; High: 40s;

The mountain valleys will be cool but comfortable on Thursday. Wind will be light, 15 mph or less.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday night, very cold air starts to infiltrate Colorado from the northeast. On Friday, the plains and elevations below 8,000 feet will be in the teens and 20s. Interior mountain valleys will be more sheltered, with 20s and 30s still. Everyone is cold by Saturday, with most of the region experiencing highs in the single digits to 20s.

Snow is also possible from Friday morning, lasting until Saturday evening. Here is a look at expected snow totals by Saturday evening.

