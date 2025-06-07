Get outdoors day has beautiful weather to get outdoors, storms return Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A beautiful day is ahead across southern Colorado after yesterday's storms. Sunshine will be the theme the first half of today, with some patchy puffy PM cumulus clouds during the mid to late afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible in the mountains, over the Palmer Divide, and in the southern tier - perhaps into Walsenburg and Trinidad. Otherwise, get outdoors day, is truly perfect for getting outdoors. Highs today will be seas It will be comfortable this evening as well with temperatures in the 60s for an outdoor patio dinner.

If you're hiking, running, or biking today, expect trails - paved and unpaved - to be wet or muddy, particularly sections that are in the shade.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 51.

Sunny through 1:00PM, then mostly sunny through 5:00 PM, then partly cloudy. Beautiful day. Remember the sunscreen. Winds light, out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 54.

Finally we get to dry out! Sunny and very comfortable. A few clouds during late afternoon. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 55.

Sunny through noon, then periodic clouds through the late afternoon. A few quick sprinkles are possible - they should not impact your plans. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 43.

Sunny through 11 AM, then mostly sunny - with a few clouds here and there. If you're lucky you could see a quick shower around 4-5 PM, but even if you get a quick sprinkle it'll be nothing like the last several days.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny through noon, then mostly sunny through 3PM, then partly cloudy. A few quick sprinkles or weak showers are possible between 3-7PM. Again, nothing like what we've been through this week.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny and dry. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/82; Low: 54/53.

Sunny with a late day shower possible, but unlikely. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with an isolated shower or very weak thunderstorm possible after 2 PM. Coverage will be very limited and outdoor plans should have minimal impacts. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms can't stay away from Colorado for long in June - at least, that's the pattern this year. A cold front moves through tomorrow morning, which will bring upslope flow back to southern Colorado. Storms will spark in the mountains around noon and then move into the I-25 corridor between 1-3 PM. I don't expect widespread severe weather, but we could see a couple rounds of storms through the afternoon with an isolated stronger storm or two with small hail and gusty wind. Temperatures will be a bit cooler but only by about 5 degrees compared to today.

The best chance for a few stronger storms is over our extreme southeastern tier with part of Baca county under a 2-out-of-5 slight risk. The main message here is -

Moisture and storm chances continue Monday, and temperatures will be similar. Storms will be a bit more confined to the mountains on Tuesday, but a large upper level wave slowly moving across the area will keep at least some storm energy in place each afternoon through Thursday.

Tuesday should be mainly dry with an isolated weak storm chance under 20%. Isolated storm chances return Wednesday and Thursday.

Remember the sunscreen if you're going outside right now. We're closing in on our peak solar noon sun angle (which occurs on the solstice). The higher the sun is in the sky, the more direct the sunlight and the faster you can get a sunburn.

