Frosty Wednesday morning will give way to a mild & breezy afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of frost will be possible this morning in northern El Paso County as a Frost Advisory will remain in effect until 8 am. We're also seeing some of our mountains and mountain valleys this morning in the teens, so it is a cold start to our Wednesday across Southern Colorado.

Breezy S/SW winds this afternoon will allow for a few degrees of warming, with our highs today pretty close to average for this time of the year. On the Plains, highs will climb into the 70s and lower 80s. In the mountain valleys, highs today will mostly warm into the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 44. A nice warming trend will begin today with our high returning to the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be even warmer, with dry skies both days and breezy to gusty winds each afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 45. A warm and breezy Wednesday will give way to a much warmer day on Thursday, with highs tomorrow afternoon soaring into the middle to upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. Wednesday's forecast will be dry, but breezy, with our high expected to climb into the middle 70s today in Canon City, Penrose and Florence.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 37. Breezy to gusty and mild on Wednesday, with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. After a Frost Advisory this morning, Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Lakes areas will be dry, but breezy to gusty, with peak afternoon wind gusts around 20-25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and breezy on the eastern Plains today, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warming up from yesterday by around 5 degrees, but turning a little windy this afternoon, with southerly winds gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A dry, but windy day on tap for the mountains of southeastern Colorado on Wednesday, with peak gusts today ranging between 303-5 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Ahead of an approaching cold front, Thursday's forecast will be warmer and windy. Highs will soar into the 70s and 80s on the Plains, with gusts up around 30-35 mph. A cold front Thursday night will shave off around 10 degrees to our highs on Friday.

Dry weather is likely to stick around through the end of the week, outside of an isolated shower or two in the high country. Isolated thunderstorms will become more likely this weekend on the Plains and across the Pikes Peak Region, with rain chances each afternoon in Colorado Springs hovering around 20-30%.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.