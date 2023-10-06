Frost advisory on Saturday morning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. for El Paso, Pueblo, southern Elbert, southern Lincoln, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties, and the San Luis Valley. This means temperatures will fall to 33° - 37°. Temperatures may briefly drop to freezing in these areas. Temperatures in the low to mid-30s are cold enough for frost to develop on grass, plants, and elevated surfaces.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 71;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a cold morning followed by a nice afternoon. E wind will be at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 73;

Sunny on Saturday with ENE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 74;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

Mostly sunny tomorrow with a cold morning followed by a mild afternoon. N wind will be at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 69;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a cold morning then a comfortable afternoon. ENE wind will be at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny on Saturday with a cold morning in the low to mid-30s then a comfortable afternoon in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/39; High: 72/73;

Mostly sunny with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with freezing or near freezing morning temperatures followed by highs in the mid-60s to low-70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunny and a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday. It will be a bright and comfortable end to the weekend. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be sunny and mild, similar to the weekend. Then our next major cold front arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday. This front will bring much cooler temperatures with rain in the plains and snow in the mountains. There is a chance that northern El Paso county sees snow with this next front. Stay tuned we will give you the First Alert.

