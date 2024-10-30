From wind to cold and snow! Big changes for Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

A much calmer day wind wise for Southern Colorado as we transition from warm and windy weather so far this week to cold and showery weather on Wednesday. A chance of showers this morning will give way to rain and snow showers this afternoon and evening. Best chances for accumulations will be the Pikes Peak Region, our foothills and mountains. Areas below 5,500 to 6,000 feet will mostly see rain, or just a few flakes mixed in with the snow, but no accumulations.

KOAA weather Snow Accumulation forecast for Southern Colorado for Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Highs today will be around 20-30 degrees colder than yesterday, only warming into the 30s, 40s and lower 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 23. After warming into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, today's high in the lower 40s will feel significantly cooler. Periods of rain and snow will be possible during the day and this evening, with accumulations in town expected to remain under 1".

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 23. Cool and shower on Wednesday, with snow not likely from this storm for the Steel City .

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 26. Colder changes on Wednesday, with a taste of wintry weather as well as rain and snow showers will be possible during the day over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 15. Cold, with areas of snow on Wednesday. Accumulations will be on the light side, up to 2" in some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. A big change in the weather pattern today will include much colder temperatures and periods of snow. Up to 2" of snow accumulation will be possible for areas along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Breezy north winds this morning on the High Plains will give way to periods rain and cold temperatures this afternoon. We can't rule out some light mixing for higher elevation areas, but accumulations from this storm are not expected on the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow showers will replace yesterday's wicked winds on the southern I-25 corridor. While accumulations aren't likely except near the Raton Mesa, it could still snow at times today.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. Cold, with periods of snow on Wednesday for the high country. Little to no accumulations are expected today in the Wet Mountains, but 1-3" will be possible for the Sangres through this evening, with another 2-5" for the Central Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following today's unsettled changes will come the first hard freeze of the season. A Freeze Warning has been issued for El Paso County from midnight tonight to 10 am Thursday. Our low in the Springs will cool all the way down to the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures will rebound into the middle 50s on Halloween, with temperatures cooling down to the 40s when most are out trick-or-treating.

Sunshine and 60s will return Friday, with highs in the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy skies on tap this weekend. Our next storm looks to deliver more rain and snow to the forecast early next week along with cooling temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.