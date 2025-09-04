From summer to fall: hot on Thursday, cool and cloudy on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and calm tonight in southern Colorado. Overnight temperatures will be near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

Thursday is expected to be our warmest day of the week, about 7 degrees above average. It will be partly cloudy with a light haze in the sky. Wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 93;

Mostly sunny with a light haze and hot on Thursday. Wind will be variable and less than 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 91;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with toasty temperatures and a light breeze out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 78;

Thursday will be warm and partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Wind will be variable, at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 83;

Thursday will be warm with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be variable and light.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

Mostly sunny and hot with upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday. Wind will be light and the sky will be hazy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/55; High: 87/90;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Thursday. Wind will be variable and light.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions, light wind, and spotty afternoon showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday night, a strong cold front will blow in, which increases cloud cover and humidity for Friday. Friday will be a much cooler day in the 60s and 70s with mostly cloudy conditions. You can expect light rain in the morning, with additional showers possible in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible, generally west of I-25.

This weekend, we rebound back to the 70s and 80s with a chance of thunderstorms each afternoon.

