From solar storm to thunderstorms: clouds and showers today in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Low pressure slowly working through the southwest U.S. into the 4-corners region today will produce multiple rounds of showers for most of southern Colorado. Round one will be this morning and is ongoing. Round two will be during mid to late afternoon. Thunder is likely with both of these rounds of storms. It won't rain all day, but the showers will be heavy. Our mountaintops above 10,000 feet could see 3-6" of new snow out of these storms. Three of our 5 remaining open ski resorts will close on Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 42.

Mainly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Bring the umbrella in the Olympic City today! Round one: this morning to the lunch hour. Round two: mid-late afternoon. Unsettled all day. Relatively light but wet south winds at 10-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 25.

Cloudy with a couple clear patches around lunchtime, with two batches of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather expected - but heavy rain and graupel (small hail-like snow pellets) are possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 42.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect to get several waves of rain today - but it won't be a full washout. Good day to have a planned ahead "we could duck inside here".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 32.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers, some thunder, and potentially even some flakes. Snow shouldn't stick today due to the warm temperatures and roads.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Modest breezes this afternoon with south winds at 15-25 mph gusting every once and a while to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers, and a couple of thunderstorms. Best chance for a good rumbler comes late this evening - but you will see showers with thunder possible in the earlier afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/58; Low: 38/40.

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Batch one will last through noon, batch two around 5/6PM this evening. Cloudy and stormy looking all day.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Thunderstorms. Above 10,000 feet: snow, with several inches of new accumulation.

Extended outlook forecast:

Unsettled weather continues on Mother's day as upper level low pressure tracks east into the plains. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely on the plains, and into the mountains. The northern mountains will get a bit more moisture than they will today.

Monday is somewhat calm as a brief ridge of high pressure tracks through the state, a few afternoon showers remain possible but will be lower impact.

Shower and storm chances return Tuesday as a storm system clips us to the north, and gives us another push of moisture Wednesday...once again keeping showers and storms in the forecast.

Late next week, we may finally get a break with trends suggesting a reduction in moisture across the state.

