From near record heat Thursday to 70s next week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear tonight with near-average temperatures for southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 92;

Near record heat is on track for Thursday. The August 21st record is 94 degrees. It will be sunny with light wind of less than 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 98;

It will be toasty on Thursday, but probably not breaking the record, which stands at 101 degrees. It will be a sunny day with light wind out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

Hot on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 84;

Thursday will be a hot day even in Teller County with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be variable and 10 mph or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 91;

Very hot on Thursday with lots of sunshine. Wind will be variable with speeds at 15 mph or less.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

A hot summer day is in store for the plains on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will be sunny with SE wind at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 92/93;

Thursday will be a toasty one with sunshine all day. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountain valleys will be very warm in the 80s to low 90s on Thursday and will likely stay dry and sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but still warmer than normal, with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms returning to the region.

Temperatures will continue to cool this weekend, dropping to the 70s and 80s. There will be a lot more cloud cover and daily afternoon thunderstorms over the weekend as well.

The cooler and wetter pattern only becomes more likely into early next week. We will be watching the potential for heavy rain leading to flash flooding starting this weekend and peaking on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s in southern Colorado next week!

