From mild to wild: Major storm expected this weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The first morning in February has been a mild one, with many areas starting out in the 40s. These mild morning temperatures will give way to another unseasonably warm afternoon, with highs on the Plains topping out in the 60s.

Clouds will increase from southwest to northeast during the second half of the day, with snow likely to develop late this evening out towards the San Juan Mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 34. February will begin with highs in the 60s and dry skies. Increasing clouds late this afternoon will lead to a mostly cloudy and mild night as our overnight low looks to stay above freezing.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 30. Daytime highs on Thursday will warm back into the mid 60s on this first day of February in Pueblo. Tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier, with a high in the mid 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 37. We'll see one more day with unseasonably warm temperatures ahead of some significant weather changes this weekend as our next storm moves into Southern Colorado.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. Much like what we've seen so far this week, our weather will be mild and mellow today, with highs in Teller County warming into the 40s and 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and evening, a sign of things to come as our next winter storm will bring snow to our forecast by tomorrow evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm sunshine during the day will allow for highs to warm into the 60s today on the Plains. Enjoy it before unsettled changes move in this weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Nothing to complain about weather wise today as we'll be treated to another mild and mellow day as highs top out in the 50s and 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A dry start to February will give way to snow, which will be heavy at times, as we make our way into the day on Friday. Difficult to near impossible travel will be possible through the start of the weekend, with as much as 8-16" of accumulations expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will continue to expand east from the San Juans to the Continental Divide on Friday as a powerful Pacific storm sets its sights on Colorado. A rain-snow mix will be possible in Teller County, extending east towards the Palmer Divide by early Friday evening. This initial round of moisture will be warm, with a rain-snow mix in the Pike Peak Region Friday night into Saturday. morning.

A heavier round of rain and snow will be possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. With a high in the lower 40s and the rain-snow line hovering around 6,000 feet or so, forecasting snow amounts this far out is still going to be super tricky. For Monument Hill, accumulations of 5-10" will be possible, and it will be a heavy and wet snowfall. For Woodland Park, accumulations of 6-12" will be possible. The Colorado Springs metro area is the hardest to nail down for me this morning, with a dusting to 2" on the south side of town down through Fountain. On the north and west sides of town, accumulations of 3-7" will be possible. With the storm clearing out by early Sunday, we should see drier skies return by the second half of the weekend.

____

