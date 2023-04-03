From fire to ice, with snow showers late Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

An approaching low pressure system will cause an uptick in wind late this evening, which is different from our typical pattern of seeing the wind weaken after sunset. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the southern mountains and foothills until 6 pm Tuesday, with 60-70 mph gusts for these areas.

For the rest of the evening, Red Flag Warning conditions will continue through at least 9 pm. Although they should expire in most areas by that time, with the extra wind tonight, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few fire warnings continue past 9 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 50; We'll see our sixth day in a row with a Red Flag Warning for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday. It will be gusty throughout the day, with dry westerly winds anticipated until a cold front arrives Tuesday evening. Behind that front, brisk north winds and snow showers will develop, effectively putting an end to our recent stretch of high fire danger.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 57; Both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning will be in effect in Pueblo County on Tuesday, with peak gusts up to 60 mph. A cold front that arrives Tuesday night will shift the wind to the north, and may even allow for a few light snow showers to fall.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 53; Westerly wind gusts will be strong early in the day before our next cold front arrives, with some much needed changes Tuesday evening. Behind the front, a quick burst of snow will be possible, with little to no accumulation through late Tuesday night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 40; Gusty westerly winds early in the day will shift to the north by late Tuesday afternoon as a cold front drops into Southern Colorado. This will bring about several key changes, including snow Tuesday evening, that will help to put an end to days of high fire danger.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; One more windy day Tuesday, with westerly wind gusts up near 40 mph through at least mid to late afternoon. Following the passage of a cold front Tuesday evening, brisk north winds will develop, along with the potential for much needed snowfall. Snow totals up to 1" will be possible through Wednesday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 502/60s; A cold front will bring about some big changes to our forecast Tuesday night, but before that front arrives, we're looking at one more day of Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings for the Plains. On top of high fire danger, gusts to 60 mph will bring areas of blowing dust to our forecast.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s; Much like the Plains to our east, the southern I-25 corridor will be under the gun once again Tuesday for damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and the threat for fast-moving wildfires. A cold front Tuesday night will allow for moisture to settle in, with perhaps a few evening and late night snow showers.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 10s/20s; High Wind Warnings will remain in effect for the southeastern mountains through at least 9 am Tuesday, with gusts up to 70+ mph. Moisture will be on the rise throughout the day, with scattered snow showers in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow totals less than 2".

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see the coldest air of the week on Wednesday, and along with 30s and 40s for daytime highs, another wave of light snow showers will be possible by Wednesday evening. Thursday will be a transition day for Southern Colorado, with sunshine and below average highs.

High pressure builds in by Friday, and this will set the stage for a beautiful weekend ahead! Afternoon highs in the Plains will warm into the 60s and 70s each day this weekend, with generally light breezes and limited fire danger.

____

