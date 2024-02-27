From fire to ice, with more wind and some snow Tuesday in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Tuesday's forecast will bring a mixed bag of weather to Southern Colorado, ranging from heavy snow in the mountains to high fire danger and the potential for damaging wind gusts for some areas. The main threats for high fire danger today will shift well south of Highway 50, to include Baca County and parts of Las Animas County.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings in effect for Baca County and parts of Las Animas County

High Wind Warnings will remain more widespread, and much like yesterday, will include Pueblo County, as well as the southeast mountains and Plains. Gusts in these areas could top 50-60 mph.

KOAA weather High Wind Warning until 5 pm for parts of Southern Colorado — 2/27/24

As for rain and snow, a few showers will be possible, but it won't be much as moisture once again will favor the high country on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 14. We're looking at another windy day in the Pikes Peak Region, with peak gusts today up around 40-45 mph. A potent cold front this morning will cause temperatures to tumble behind it. Moisture will be fairly limited, but enough to squeeze out at least a few snow showers today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 15. We should warm up pretty quickly this morning out ahead of a potent cold front that will roll into the city around the lunch hour. This set-up will allow for the wind machine to crank again today, with a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 20. A windy and mild morning will give way to tumbling temperatures this afternoon and the potential for a few snow showers.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 8. Highs today will be much colder than yesterday, and along with the cold, we're expecting some on-again/off-again snow in Teller County. Snow totals under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. A potent cold front is on the way this morning and once it passes through, we'll see rapidly cooling temperatures, more wind and the chance for some snow showers. Snow will be hit or miss in nature, but could be heavy at times, with totals of 1" or less.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. A windy and unsettled day for the Plains, with gusts through late this afternoon up around 50-60 mph. Areas of blowing dust will be possible during the day, along with a few spotty rain and snow showers.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. A mild and windy start to our day will give way to cooling temperatures this afternoon after the passage of today's cold front. Behind the front will come cooling temperatures and the potential for a few rain or snow showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Windy, with snow on the way through this evening across the mountains. Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 5 pm in the Sangre de Cristo, where an additional 4-8" of snow will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following the passage of today's potent cold front will come a quick shot of frigid air. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out in the teens in Colorado Springs, with single digit lows on tap for Monument and Woodland Park. Highs on Wednesday will be chilly, but the sunshine should help.

A building ridge of high pressure will lead to a warm-up late this week, and it will be nice as winds will stay on the light side for a couple of days. An approaching storm this weekend will bring snow back to the mountains, with more strong downslope winds by Saturday for the Plains. Red Flag Warnings will be possible on Saturday followed by more wind Sunday, along with the potential for some rain or snow showers.

