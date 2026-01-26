Frigid temperatures bring frostbite risk on Monday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 8 am Monday in southern Colorado, in the counties shaded in light blue. Wind chill values will drop as low as -25°.

Snow showers will end between midnight and 2 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -1; High: 37;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM. Dangerous wind chill is expected in the morning, but the sun will help to thaw us out. Technically, the temperature is expected to rise above freezing, but it will be a breezy and chilly day. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -2; High: 39;

It will be a frigid morning and a cold afternoon. The sun will be out, but the wind will be blustery, out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 1; High: 41;

It will be very cold in the morning, but the sunshine will help warm up temperatures. But the wind will be gusty, making it feel cold with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -3; High: 34;

It will be a cold Monday with sunshine. Wind will be blustery from the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -4; High: 38;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM. It will be dangerously cold in the morning, and still quite cold in the afternoon. Wind will be blustery, from the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits - negative single digits; High: 30s-40s;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM. Monday begins with bitterly cold temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. The sky will be sunny in the afternoon, and temperatures will thaw a bit. It will still feel cold all day with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -2/0; High: 40/44;

It will be cold on Monday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be blustery, from the W at 10 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - negative single digits; High: 20s-30s;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM for the San Luis Valley. It will be a cold and blustery day with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Tuesday onward, we are smooth sailing this week! Temperatures return to cool but comfortable 40s and 50s. The sun will be out most of the time, and the weather will be dry.

____

