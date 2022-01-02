Frigid Sunday morning followed by a sunny and cool day

Today’s Forecast:

This morning a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 10 am for CROWLEY, KIOWA, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, AND EASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES ANS NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE SAN LUIS VALLEY where wind chill will feel as low as -25°.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for ALAMOSA VICINITY, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE SAN LUIS VALLEY for wind chill values as low as -30°.

This afternoon will be sunny and roads will melt and improve. Temperatures will remain cool and below average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 39; Low: 16. Light winds today and seeing some snow melting on roads and sidewalks.

PUEBLO: High: 40; Low: 8. Sunny today with some snowmelt and improving road conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 40; Low: 22. Sunny and mild today with breezy winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 34; Low: 16. Breezy and cold today with snow melting on treated and heavily trafficked roads.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Temperatures will rise above freezing to the mid to upper 30s with sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 30s; Low: single digits. Mid 30s today with sunshine and light winds. Highly trafficked roads will melt and clear up.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: teens. Upper 30s with sunshine today and breezy winds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. A cold day for the San Luis Valley, staying below freezing. Elsewhere, temperatures will rise near or slightly above freezing with sunshine regionwide.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will warm to the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday becomes windy with elevated fire danger. Wednesday night another cold wintry blast arrives with a slight chance of snow for the Palmer Divide and mountains. Temperatures drop below freezing all day Thursday.

