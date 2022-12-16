Frigid Friday for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Icy or snowy roads this morning for those who saw snow on Thursday. Today roads will recover by the afternoon because of the sunshine. But temperatures will be cold today, about 10 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 31; Low: 5. Mostly clear today with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 5. Mostly sunny today with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 7. Mostly sunny with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 25; Low: 4. Mostly clear today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 26; Low: 3. Mostly sunny today with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits. Sunny today with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30/32; Low: 10/6. Mostly clear today with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: single digits to negative teens. Mostly clear today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. The San Luis Valley is under a wind chill advisory tonight, from midnight until 8 am Saturday, where wind chill values will drop to the negative 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will gradually climb over the weekend with dry weather expected. We will be finally close to average high temperatures by Sunday. Then into next week the cold air returns with temperatures below average all week and dry weather.

