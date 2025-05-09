Friday's weather will be bright and mild, leading into a warm Mother's Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with seasonable low temperatures. Wind will be light, generally less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

Friday will be a stunning weather day in Colorado Springs. The wind will be out of the SE at 5 mph, gusting to 15 mph. It will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 73;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with mild temperatures and light wind from the E at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower on Friday. Wind will be from the ESE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm possible. Wind will be from the NNE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly sunny with highs from the low to upper 70s on Friday. Wind will be light at 5-10 mph from the E or SE.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/37; High: 66/68;

Mostly sunny on Friday with comfortable temperatures and light wind from the SE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with spotty afternoon rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will range from the low 60s to the low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend, temperatures will continue to climb and will rise above average. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountain valleys. There will still be isolated rain chances in the mountains, with dry conditions expected in the plains.

