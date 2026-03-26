Friday will feel totally different in Colorado with clouds and cool temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front arrives on Thursday afternoon, temperatures will cool tonight, and humidity will rise. Clouds will develop overnight, and some areas of drizzle will likely form within the low cloud cover.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 47;

It will be overcast in the morning with areas of drizzle, then the sun gradually peeks out in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 51;

Cool and mostly cloudy on Friday. Light rain or drizzle is possible in the morning. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 51;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with some drizzle or light rain possible. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 44;

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with some light snowflakes possible in the morning. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 46;

It will be overcast in the morning with areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be overcast in the morning, with the sky gradually clearing through the day. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/32; High: 51/57;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with the sky clearing through the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday and cooler in the mountain valleys. A few very isolated showers are possible in the early morning, and then again in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, the sunshine and warmth will return. Temperatures will return to the 60s to 80s across the region. Record high temperatures will again be threatened, especially on Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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