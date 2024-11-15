Friday will bring a cold morning and a nice afternoon to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and cold across southern Colorado. Temperatures will be near average or slightly below average overnight, with most of the region dropping into the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

Sunny on Friday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 58;

Friday will be sunny in Pueblo with ENE wind at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a mild afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 53;

Sunny on Friday with a cold morning and a mild afternoon. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 61;

It will be sunny and mild on Friday afternoon. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-60s;

Cold in the morning with a clear sky. High temperatures will still depend on snow cover, with snowy spots reaching the 40s and clear areas reaching the 50s to 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/28; High: 57/57;

It will be clear and mild on Friday with a light breeze out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny and breezy in the mountain valleys on Friday. Winds will be gusting 20-30 mph. Highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are watching 2 storm systems to impact southern Colorado next week. The first one will pass by far southeastern Colorado with most of the moisture likely to be rain in the southeastern plains. There is a low chance of a wintry mix on Monday in Colorado. The stronger and colder storm comes in Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and snow showers.

