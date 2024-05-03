Friday will be warm with isolated thunderstorms in the plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be chilly tonight, staying above freezing along I-25 and in the plains, and dropping near or below freezing in the mountain valleys. The sky will be partly cloudy overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Friday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the late afternoon and evening. The forecast high temperature will be 7 degrees above average. Winds will be from the S at 10-15 mph, then turn out of the N in the evening with a breezy cold front.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 80;

Mostly sunny on Friday with warm temperatures. Winds will be from the S at 10-15 mph then turn out of the N in the evening with a cold front. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 75;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a warm afternoon. Winds will be from the SW in the first half of the day then turn out of the SE in the evening at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 62;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a cold morning and a comfortable afternoon. Winds will be from the SW during the day at 15-20 mph then turn out of the N in the evening with a cold front.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 68;

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms as a cold front blows through. The majority of the afternoon will be mild and dry with breezy winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, isolated severe storms are possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/41; High: 73/73;

Partly cloudy on Friday with warm afternoon temperatures. Winds will be breezy from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph during the day, and then turn out of the N in the evening with a cold front. There is a low chance of thunderstorms with the cold front passage.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Friday and remaining dry in the mountain valleys. Temperatures will start below freezing and then climb to the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than Friday. The best moisture will be in the mountains on Saturday, bringing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon for I-25 and west of the interstate.

Sunday will be the warmer and drier day of the weekend with temperatures rising to about 5-10 degrees above average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.