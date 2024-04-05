Friday will be very warm but also windy in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average and will remain above freezing in the plains. The sky will be mostly clear and the winds will be light.

A RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect on Friday at 11 am and end at 9 pm. There will be high fire danger due to dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds.



Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 75;

RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. Friday will be partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. The high temperature will be about 15 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 80;

RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. Friday will be partly cloudy with S wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. It will likely be the first 80-degree day of the year in Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 77;

Partly cloudy on Friday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 64;

Partly cloudy on Friday with warm temperatures and S wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. Partly cloudy and mild on Friday with SSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s;

RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. It will be a warm day in the low to mid-80s and strong winds from the SW at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/40; High: 71/73;

RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 15-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 9 pm for the San Luis Valley. Mild and windy in the mountain valleys on Friday with SW wind at 10-20 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place for Saturday. There will still be 30-50 mph wind gusts across the region. But, temperature will be cooler and humidity will be slightly higher which will limit the coverage of fire danger.

