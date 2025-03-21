Friday will be pleasant; Saturday brings snow in the mountains and warmth in the plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy through the evening and then the wind will calm by sunrise. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be chilly in the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 56;

Friday will be partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 62;

It will be a pleasant end to the week with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Party cloudy and mild on Friday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 48;

Friday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

It will be comfortable on Friday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be breezy gusting 20-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/26; High: 58/62;

It will be partly cloudy with a light breeze on Friday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy and breezy in the mountain valleys on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30 to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be warmer and windier, especially in the plains. Temperatures in the plains will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be gusting 30-40 mph across the region. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible in the mountain valleys west of I-25, with heavy snow in the high country and ski areas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

